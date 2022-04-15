Mandan Park Board approves Dale Pahlke Rodeo Arena west grandstand naming rights

The Mandan Park Board has approved a $500,000 donation for the Dale Pahlke Rodeo Arena west grand stand at Tuesday's board meeting.

G. Roy Gilbreath has a personal connection to rodeo: Gilbreath’s lifelong partner had a love for barrel racing. The G. Roy Gilbreath name will be represented on the west side of the Dale Pahlke Arena grandstand.

The Dale Pahlke Arena will feature a ticketing booth, open concept pavilion, digital board, larger arena with improved drainage, new fencing and gates, new announcer stand, audio visual system, 4,000-seat ADA accessible grandstand with covered canopies, open area for the potential to have food trucks, livestock pens, contestant warm-up area, future exhibit hall and a maintenance/storage shed. Dacotah Centennial Park updates will include accommodating ADA upgrades to bleachers. The existing parking lot will be shared by the Dale Pahlke Arena and the Dacotah Centennial Park facility.

The goal is to have the facility ready by July 4. The Fourth of July Rodeo will be held at the existing Dacotah Centennial Park facility if that goal is not met.

For more information or to donate to the arena, go to www.mandanparks.com.

