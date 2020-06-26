Mandan Marlins Swim Club back in the water under new guidelines

“The hardest part was when everything got canceled,” Wescott said. “It was the weekend before state and regionals, so many of these kids that had higher-level competitions pretty much finished their season and just didn't get to compete at championships.”

Since it got a late start, the team plans to end the long course season a week later than usual and start the short course season earlier.

“We typically start practices in mid-October, but right now we’re talking about starting early in September just to make up for the delayed start and so that gap between the two seasons isn’t so long,” Bungum said. “We’ll almost think of those as a single season with just a few weeks break in the middle.”

While there are currently no official meets planned for the long course season, the team continues to practice to keep in shape and to prepare for the next short course season. The team might also put on a small meet of its own.

"Swimming is a sport where you can lose a lot of ground," Tamisiea said. "The swimming community was really good about advocating for us and trying to help us get back into the pool so we could regain the ground that they lost."