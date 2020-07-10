Mandan man wanted for child sex crimes

Vincy Smith is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and gross sexual imposition -- charges that carry the possibility of life in prison without parole. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

The girl told her mother about the alleged incidents in June, according to a police affidavit. During a police interview, the girl said she recalled the incidents based on different versions of a computer game she played at the man’s house before he committed the alleged acts, the affidavit says. She “disclosed multiple instances when Smith sexually assaulted her,” police say.