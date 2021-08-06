 Skip to main content
Mandan man killed in State Fairgrounds crash identified
The Highway Patrol has identified a Mandan man killed in a weekend crash at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot.

Jamie Scott, 42, was driving an off-highway vehicle that struck an unoccupied parked car in the parking lot head-on about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. 

The OHV overturned, and Scott and a passenger were ejected. He was declared dead at the scene. Colleen Scott, 41, of Mandan, was taken to a Minot hospital with what the patrol said are non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol is continuing to investigate.

