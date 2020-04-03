Mandan man accused of crashing car drunk with baby inside

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Mandan man is charged with felony child neglect after allegedly crashing a vehicle while heavily intoxicated with his 1-year-old son in the car.

Tarrell Littlebear, 36, was found by officers early Saturday after they received a call from the child’s mother, who said Littlebear was driving around with their son while drunk and had crashed his car but wouldn’t say where he was.

Officers said they located Littlebear standing outside of his vehicle, which was stuck in a ditch on 19th Street Southeast in Mandan. His blood alcohol level was 0.274%, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%, police allege.

Littlebear's initial court appearance is scheduled for June 30. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

