Mandan limits public access amid coronavirus pandemic

To protect citizens, visitors and staff from COVID-19, Mandan City Hall will be limiting public access. Employees are reporting to work unless remote capabilities have been implemented or supervisors have made other arrangements. The public entrance from First Street NW will have a phone inside the first set of doors and visitors will be admitted through the secondary set of doors by appointment only. The east entrance off Second Avenue NW will be locked.

People needing to transact business should call ahead and seek to complete the task by telephone or online. If that is not possible, they should make an appointment and staff will allow them in the building.

Many fillable applications, permit and licensing forms can be found at www.cityofmandan.com. For guidance, please call the appropriate department or the general line at 701-667-3215. More information on various roles and functions along with contact information can be found at www.cityofmandan.com/departments.

Tips and reminders