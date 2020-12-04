Mandan launches video marketing effort

Mandan officials will be releasing six online videos in coming weeks to welcome new residents, tout the city's attributes and attract workers.

The videos showcase people who moved to Mandan for employment or business, highlighting their views about the community’s atmosphere, supportive structure and entertainment options.

Video volunteers include workers for National Information Solutions Cooperative, Cloverdale Foods, Sanford Health and Mandan Public Schools. There’s also an entrepreneurial perspective from the owners of Main Street Drive Thru Liquor and Coffee.

“These videos can be used by recruiters and human resource directors to convey that anyone from anywhere can find happiness and success in Mandan,” said Laurie Leingang, chair of the Mandan Tomorrow – Leadership, Pride and Image Committee.

The videos can be found at www.cityofmandan.com/welcome. Videos also will be posted on Made in Mandan social media including Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

