Mandan informs residents of Christmas tree disposal

Residents may haul Christmas trees to the grass-clipping disposal site at the intersection of Eighth Avenue Southeast and Highway 1806 South through Jan. 19, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

Trees must be free of bags and all decorations. Place trees in the dumpsters provided by the Public Works Department.

Christmas trees will not be picked up by garbage or city crews. The trees will be mulched with a wood chipper and added to the city's supply.

Residents may also haul trees to the city's landfill located at 4103 County Road 82 in Mandan. There is a designated area at the waste site for dropping off Christmas trees, branches, logs and other wood materials. Check in with the scale operator prior to disposal.

Contact Public Works at 701-667-3240 with questions.

