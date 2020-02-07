Mandan holding Morton Mandan Public Library, Dykshoorn and Heritage parks improvement project open house

Consultants assisting with the library and parks improvement project will hold an informational open house on Tuesday from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Mandan Depot, 401 W Main St. A short presentation will begin at 6 p.m. with members of the design team available to visit with residents throughout the evening.

Plans are in process for an addition and upgrades to the Morton Mandan Public Library and the adjacent Dykshoorn and Heritage parks. Improvements will likely be made in phases over the next two to three years.

A design team is consulting with various stakeholders and receiving guidance from a steering committee that includes representatives of the library, Mandan Progress Organization, Bismarck Mandan Musicians Association and city officials.

In preliminary concept plans, the library addition would include a community meeting space, public restrooms and garage for the bookmobile. Park enhancements may include features to draw community members beyond the days of events and summer evening concerts.

