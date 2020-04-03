Mandan hairdressers put finishing touches on 48 years together

"I went to her for a long, long, long, long, long time," said Hellman, 87, who lives west of Mandan.

She enjoyed visiting the hairdressers' salon and appreciated how they tended to clients.

"Whatever (the client) wanted to do with their hair, they'd attempt it and always ended up doing it better than they thought it was going to be," she said.

She called Eckroth "the nicest person and just like a sister to me."

"We always appreciated their services," said Hellman, who has an offer from a friend to visit her salon now that Hair 2000 has closed.

Terry Meyer, of Mandan, isn't sure what salon she will go to now that Hair 2000 has closed.

"That is a good question," she said.

She was neighbors with Eckroth for years and has gone to her for more than 20 years. She called the longtime hairdressers "just good people."

"To be able to work for that many years is incredible in itself," Meyer said.

Eckroth said she and Berger had planned to close March 26, but the coronavirus pandemic hastened their plans.