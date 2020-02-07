Mandan driver faces felonies for striking police cars

A Mandan woman who police say was driving a stolen vehicle that struck two patrol cars and another vehicle is charged with three felonies, court records show.

Police on Saturday attempted a stop of a reportedly stolen vehicle at a mobile home park, according to an affidavit. The vehicle struck two police cars before officers arrested the driver, Christal Goss, 30, who had refused to put the car in park, police say. Officers then received a report that Goss earlier had struck another vehicle and verified that through surveillance video, the affidavit states.

No injuries were reported in the affidavit.

Goss was charged Monday with felony theft, reckless endangerment and fleeing police, court records show. She was being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 cash bail. No attorney is listed for her in court documents.

