Mandan Community Beautification Committee, Mandan Progress Organization planning precautions for litter clean-up day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Mandan Community Beautification Committee and the Mandan Progress Organization are moving forward with plans for their Annual Community Litter Clean-Up Day, but with coronavirus-related precautions.

The event is Saturday, May 16. Volunteers will be assigned to a cleanup route and directed via e-mail to a 9 a.m. starting location. No more than 10 people will be assigned to a route.

Volunteers are asked to practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer and other supplies will be provided, along with snacks and beverages. Organizers also are working to secure face coverings and medical gloves.

Volunteers must register at www.cityofmandan.com/register by midnight Tuesday, and they’re asked to indicate the number of children under 12. Volunteers can expect to receive route assignments, maps and instructions by Friday, May 15.

Each year more than 200 volunteers collect hundreds of bags of trash from ditches along major roadways. Businesses, civic organizations and youth groups are invited to take a route. Participants have an opportunity to win prizes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0