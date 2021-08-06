Mandan City Commission denies Silver Dollar liquor license appeal

The Mandan City Commission on Thursday rejected an appeal of its June decision to deny a liquor license to the owner of the Silver Dollar bar downtown.
Four members of the commission voted in a special meeting Thursday to reject bar owner Wade Felton's appeal. Mayor Tim Helbling abstained from voting.
The Mandan Police Department had recommended the license be denied, largely due to what it said were issues of noncooperation with the department. The longstanding bar's previous license expired on June 30, and it has been closed since.
Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten on Thursday detailed for the commission an affidavit that listed the department's issues with Felton operating the Silver Dollar and applying for a liquor license. She said that when Felton first applied for a liquor license in 2019, the department ran a background check and told him it would recommend the commission deny the application due to alcohol-related instances.
Flaten said that in a meeting that year with Felton and City Administrator Jim Neubauer, Felton was told that since he owns the Silver Dollar building, he could lease the property to someone who would run the bar. The city then received a lease agreement between Felton and Gregorio DiDonna, who would be running the Silver Dollar, and a liquor license application for DiDonna.
DiDonna held the bar's liquor license that expired in June. A May letter from Nuebauer to DiDonna said that the city would not recommend his license be renewed because he was not operating the bar and had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2020.
Felton had been managing the Silver Dollar even though he did not hold the liquor license for the establishment, which was a violation of city ordinance, Flaten said. The deputy chief said that she spoke to DiDonna on a few occasions and he told her that he was not involved in managing the Silver Dollar. Flaten said that she gave DiDonna and Felton a chance to correct the situation.
Flaten said one instance of noncooperation occurred after a stabbing at a street dance last July. DiDonna informed police that there was security footage relevant to the incident, but Felton later told police to provide a search warrant for the footage.
Felton's attorney, Christopher Nyhus, told the commission Thursday that Felton asking police for a search warrant was not unreasonable and that noncooperation with law enforcement is not a reason to deny a liquor license under city ordinance. Nyhus also said the commission had had the opportunity to revoke or suspend the previous liquor license but had never done so.
The attorney also argued that issues with the Silver Dollar or with Felton listed by police should not be considered because they occurred under DiDonna's license, and Felton is a different applicant.
"What's happened up to this point is a misapplication of law," Nyhus said.
He also said that Felton got some bad advice regarding the lease arrangement with DiDonna.
"It's crystal clear that under the prior liquor license, it was a mess," Nyhus said. "It was a mess. Mr. Felton is here to clean up that mess, and he's paying a hefty price to do that."
Felton addressed the commission during the meeting and said he is looking for a chance to clean things up.
Some members of the commission disagreed with the argument that the group should not consider past issues with the Silver Dollar.
"I think that that's an incorrect assessment," Commissioner Amber Larson said. "... While I was in support of them continuing to have their license, I do think that it's flawed to argue that the decision put forward by the commission is invalid."
Larson in June voted to approve Felton's liquor license application.
Helbling told the Tribune that he abstained from voting because he had mixed feelings about the decision. He added that he thought the process was fair and both sides had the chance to be heard.
Felton said after the meeting that he had not yet decided whether to appeal the decision to the district court.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.