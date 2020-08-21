Mandan City Commission approves revised fireworks ordinance

The use of fireworks is being limited in Mandan, and residents also will see an increase in recycling costs.
City commissioners on Tuesday night addressed both issues.
The revised fireworks ordinance limits the days and times fireworks can be shot off and doubles the fine for misuse. Fireworks now are allowed only on July 3 and 4 from noon to 11:59 p.m., eliminating July 2 as a day to use fireworks, along with the hours of midnight July 4 to 2 a.m. on July 5. The new fine for misuse of fireworks is $150, up from $75.
Commissioner Mike Braun was the only member of the five-person commission to vote against changing the ordinance. He said at an earlier commission meeting that removing July 2 from the approved days would not make much of a difference in how residents use fireworks.
The revised limits on fireworks were spurred by complaints the city receives each year about residents using fireworks outside of approved hours. The city did not receive a higher number of complaints in 2020 than in past years.
City Administrator Jim Neubauer said he was not aware of the city receiving any comments regarding the revised ordinance.
Recycling contract approved
The commission also approved a contract with Waste Management that will increase recycling fees for residents.
The city previously had a contract with Dakota Sanitation before the company was purchased by Waste Management, which took over the contract. The new contract Waste Management proposed will last until 2025. The initial fee for a recycling cart in 2021 will be $5.95 per month, up from $4.95 now. The cost will increase 7% each year.
The commission first heard about the proposed contract at a July meeting but tabled discussion to wait for public input and more information about the 2021 budget.
At Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Tim Helbling spoke against renewing the contract, saying the city shouldn't make people pay for a service they might not use. About 70% of Mandan households participate in the recycling program but all households pay for it on their utility bills.
"If we are going to recycle and people want to recycle, I think they should have that ability, but I don't think we should force it on everyone in the community," Helbling said. "We don't force everything else we do onto the entire community."
Commissioner Joseph Camisa Jr. said he favored renewing the contract out of more than just environmental concerns. If the city had decided not to continue the recycling program, recyclables would have been taken to the Bismarck landfill. Camisa said the commission doesn't know the landfill's capacity or what kind of costs would be passed on to Mandan should the landfill need to be expanded. Renewing the Waste Management contract enables the city to know what future costs will be.
Helbling was the only commissioner to vote no on the new contract.
