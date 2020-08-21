Mandan City Commission approves revised fireworks ordinance

The city previously had a contract with Dakota Sanitation before the company was purchased by Waste Management, which took over the contract. The new contract Waste Management proposed will last until 2025. The initial fee for a recycling cart in 2021 will be $5.95 per month, up from $4.95 now. The cost will increase 7% each year.

The commission first heard about the proposed contract at a July meeting but tabled discussion to wait for public input and more information about the 2021 budget.

At Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Tim Helbling spoke against renewing the contract, saying the city shouldn't make people pay for a service they might not use. About 70% of Mandan households participate in the recycling program but all households pay for it on their utility bills.

"If we are going to recycle and people want to recycle, I think they should have that ability, but I don't think we should force it on everyone in the community," Helbling said. "We don't force everything else we do onto the entire community."