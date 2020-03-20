Mandan building permit values increase in 2019; fees collected from projects drop

"This year, things seem to be more busy," he said. "There's more interest coming into spring than we've had in the last three to four years, so I wouldn't be real surprised if those numbers kind of turned around and went the other way."

Mandan saw a $12 million jump in multifamily residential projects last year with the construction of two 54-unit apartment buildings, after no multifamily residential projects were built in 2018.

"When you are doing projects like that, they are not going to occur every single year," Mandan Principal Planner John Van Dyke said. "If you are going to invest that much money at one single point in time, then you are going to have to make sure the market's going to respond well to the new inventories."

Mandan issued 29 commercial permits in both 2018 and 2019 for remodels and additions. Last year, commercial building projects accounted for 118% more in total value compared to 2018. The total value of commercial building permits in 2019 was $14.7 million, compared to $6.8 million in 2018. Commercial building projects brought in $44,449 in fees last year, compared to $31,854 in 2018 -- about a 40% increase.

Ouradnik said there hasn't been "one big project these last couple of years" that has brought in a significant increase in fees.