Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Senior Jaxon Duttenhefer and Junior McKayla Lindbo were named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for November.

Duttenhefer, son of Jodi and Jeremy Duttenhefer, participates in football. Other extracurricular activities include basketball and track, National Honor Society, Trust 'n Teens. He is also a member of St. Joseph's Church.

His future plans include playing football at North Dakota State University and majoring in accounting.

Lindbo, daughter of Andy and Darrell Desilets, participates in diving. Other extracurricular activities are track and field and winter weight training.

Her future plans include attending the University of North Dakota to study forensic psychology.

