 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

{{featured_button_text}}

Seniors Garret Schaefbauer and Taylor Leingang were named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for September and August. 

Schaefbauer, son of Brian and Christi Schaefbauer, participates in football. Other extracurricular activities include track and field, band and National Honor Society.

His future plans include playing attending University of Mary and majoring in mathematics, engineering or prelaw. 

Leingang, daughter of Troy and Twila Leingang, participates in volleyball. Other extracurricular activities include basketball, track and field, student council, Trust n' Teens and National Honor Society. 

Her future plans include attending college after high school. 

+1 
Garret Schaefbauer.jpeg

Schaefbauer
+1 
Taylor Leingang.jpeg

Leingang
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News