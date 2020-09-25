Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seniors Garret Schaefbauer and Taylor Leingang were named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for September and August.

Schaefbauer, son of Brian and Christi Schaefbauer, participates in football. Other extracurricular activities include track and field, band and National Honor Society.

His future plans include playing attending University of Mary and majoring in mathematics, engineering or prelaw.

Leingang, daughter of Troy and Twila Leingang, participates in volleyball. Other extracurricular activities include basketball, track and field, student council, Trust n' Teens and National Honor Society.

Her future plans include attending college after high school.

