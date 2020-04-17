Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sophomore Piper Harris and senior Jaxton Wiest were named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for March.

Harris, daughter of Jason and Kari Harris, participates in basketball. Other extracurricular activities include volleyball and softball.

She is also a member of First Lutheran Church and Young Life.

Her future plans include playing basketball in college.

Wiest, son of Mark and Kresha Wiest, participates in basketball. Other extracurricular activities include Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, and Mandan Student Athlete Leadership Team.

His future plans include attending the University of Jamestown in the fall, majoring in biochemisty and playing basketball. After his undergraduate degree, he plans on going to medical school and applying for a residency in dermatology and becoming a dermatologist.

