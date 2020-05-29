Mandan-area voters will elect new senator this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mandan-area voters will elect a new senator in 2020.

Competing for the Republican nomination for November is former North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Al Anderson and small business owner Doug Larsen. Longtime Sen. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, is not seeking another term.

Anderson is the endorsed candidate. He was commerce commissioner from 2011 to 2016 after retiring from 30 years in the oil and gas industry, including six years as manager of Tesoro's Mandan Refinery, now owned by Marathon Petroleum. He also served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He's running on his experiences in business and as commerce commissioner in previous economic highs and lows, with a focus on improving North Dakota's long-term outlook. He sees priorities in permanently reducing and restructuring property taxes, diversifying and growing the state's economy, streamlining state government and innovating education.

He expects the 2021 Legislature will see "pretty significant" budget cuts to make amid the "turbulent times" of the pandemic, such as fallen commodity prices. Key to budgeting is good data, he said.

"I think the key thing for me is I think my experiences make me particularly qualified to handle the challenges the state's got in front of it right now," Anderson said.