Mandan and Dakota West Arts Council holding community arts conversation

The city of Mandan and Dakota West Arts Council will meet 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Veterans Conference Room at Mandan City Hall, 205 2nd Ave NW, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

The purpose of the meeting is to identify and explore shared needs; outline and map shared assets; listen and contribute to shape policies that will support artists and performing artists; and gauge interest for future arts policy and advocacy.

Artists, performers, culture bearers, arts administrators, arts and cultural nonprofits, community members, institutions, educators, community leaders, businesses and patrons of the arts are invited to attend.

A second meeting will be held from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Northern Plains Dance, 1416 E Front Ave, Bismarck.

For more information, go to artscapital.org, call 701-222-6640 or email dakotawestartscouncil@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0