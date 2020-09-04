Mandan agencies work to count all residents as census deadline approaches

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Mandan has one of the highest census response rates in North Dakota, but local agencies are still working to count residents before the Sept. 30 deadline.

Nearly 72% of Mandan residents have filled out the census, according to U.S. Census Bureau data from Aug. 31. However, some parts of the community might not respond to the census, such as people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Members of the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People earlier in the year invited census workers to a meeting to discuss census response, coalition chair Mark Heinert said.

Service providers have posted information about filling out the census in their facilities, and they shared the locations of homeless people with the city so that they could be counted. Coalition member employees were not allowed to go with census employees on those visits because of federal law, according to Heinert.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has made the coalition’s involvement with the census effort more difficult. He is concerned that people are less willing to talk to census workers because of it and that the population might be undercounted.