Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod awards Messiah Lutheran with grant
Messiah Lutheran Church, Mandan has been awarded the Esther 4:14 Grant, “for such a time as this” from the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod to assist in streaming online worship services.

Members of Messiah pieced together borrowed streaming equipment when the pandemic struck mounting the camera on a candleholder. Grant funds were used to purchase a camera and pay for installation costs of the streaming equipment. 

The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod Office of National Mission launched a national grant program and awarded LCMS congregations/organizations based on need, innovative character and willingness to share discoveries. 

