Lonesome Dove bar reaching settlement with Mandan over mural lawsuit

When city staff proposed a draft of the ordinance in September, Frommer said in an email that the "First Amendment doesn't let the city decide what speech is OK and what speech isn't."

The Virginia-based law firm, along with its client, said it would "keep working to vindicate the First Amendment rights in Mandan."

Frommer said last fall that he opposed three provisions in the proposed ordinance that would have prohibited wall murals that "sell a product or advertise an establishment," limited establishments to two murals and disallowed murals from covering more than 25% of a building's front wall.

The city's planning and zoning commission eliminated all three clauses between September and November, before city staff presented the final ordinance passed by city commissioners in December.

Frommer said the city has "done a good job" on the mural ordinance.

"Thankfully Mandan came around and saw that there was really no good reason to eliminate people's speech in such arbitrary fashion, and pulled those provisions from the ordinance, which we were obviously very happy about," he said.