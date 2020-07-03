Local veteran spreads patriotism with beaded flags

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Vietnam veteran from Captains' Landing Township makes and gives away beaded American flags to spread patriotism.

After serving 20 years in the military, Freddie Rios likes to spend his retirement in his shop, where he makes his beaded flag pins by hand.

He does not charge anything for them and donates any money he does receive to the VFW. He instead tells people to honor their new flag and to wear it with pride.

“I enjoy doing community service, that's why I give them away,” Rios said. “I’m just trying to help emphasize thanks for the United States.”

Beadwork has been a lifelong hobby for Rios. He first learned how to do it as a teenager when he attended Santa Fe High in New Mexico.

“When I went to school in the '50s, you had your math and your history, but we also had to take a class on woodworking, basket making and beadwork,” Rios said. “It was quite something.”

To make a flag, Rios carefully counts and strings all 880 beads in a specific pattern. He then lines up the beads and glues them onto a patch of leather.