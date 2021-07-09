Local rodeo couple compete at Mandan Rodeo Days

Steer wrestler Cameron Morman and breakaway roper Teddi Morman first competed together when they were kids. Last weekend, for the first time, they both competed during Mandan Rodeo Days -- as a couple.
Cameron Morman, of Glen Ullin, made his Wrangler National Finals Rodeo debut in 2019 and placed in six rounds. That year, he finished 13th in the world standings. Teddi Morman, from Mandan, was among the 155 professional cowgirls who competed in the rodeo's inaugural breakaway roping event. In breakaway roping, a cowgirl must rope a calf around the neck while on horseback. Teddi is a former state high school breakaway champion.
Cameron and Teddi were married on May 28, but they have known each other since 2008, when they were playing little league baseball and competing at youth rodeos.
"We actually met through rodeo," Teddi Mormon said. "My dad asked Cameron if he'd be my team roping partner one year in junior high."
They crossed paths again years later in college when Teddi transferred to Dickinson State University, where Cameron was already attending. They both competed on the school's rodeo team and traveled together their senior year.
They dated for four years before tying the knot.
Now, Cameron rodeos full time while Teddi works for EMC Insurance, while competing on the side. Teddi said they try not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other and will talk on the phone almost every night. While they're making it work, being long-distanced still has its challenges.
"When you're winning a lot, you never notice it. But when it's a little slow, it gets tough being away from home for a while," Cameron Morman said.
This year's Cowboy Christmas -- the busiest and most profitable time during the rodeo season -- was a good one: Cameron got to spend some more time in North Dakota and Teddi got to compete at her hometown rodeo.
"It's nice because being from Mandan; I grew up going to the Mandan Rodeo and this will be the first year that I get to compete," Teddi said. "I'm thankful that rodeo committees like Mandan are adding breakaway and giving us ladies another event to compete in at pro rodeos."