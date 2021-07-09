Local rodeo couple compete at Mandan Rodeo Days

Steer wrestler Cameron Morman and breakaway roper Teddi Morman first competed together when they were kids. Last weekend, for the first time, they both competed during Mandan Rodeo Days -- as a couple.

Cameron Morman, of Glen Ullin, made his Wrangler National Finals Rodeo debut in 2019 and placed in six rounds. That year, he finished 13th in the world standings. Teddi Morman, from Mandan, was among the 155 professional cowgirls who competed in the rodeo's inaugural breakaway roping event. In breakaway roping, a cowgirl must rope a calf around the neck while on horseback. Teddi is a former state high school breakaway champion.

Cameron and Teddi were married on May 28, but they have known each other since 2008, when they were playing little league baseball and competing at youth rodeos.

"We actually met through rodeo," Teddi Mormon said. "My dad asked Cameron if he'd be my team roping partner one year in junior high."

They crossed paths again years later in college when Teddi transferred to Dickinson State University, where Cameron was already attending. They both competed on the school's rodeo team and traveled together their senior year.

They dated for four years before tying the knot.