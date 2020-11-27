Local groups adapt Thanksgiving meals for pandemic

Community Thanksgiving meals in Bismarck-Mandan took a different shape this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AID Inc. and Ministry on the Margins called off their community Thanksgiving meals this week, while other local organizations stepped up to feed residents.

AID Inc. had planned to serve a to-go Thanksgiving dinner out of First Lutheran Church in Mandan, where the meal has been held in the past, but was told volunteers could no longer use the church's kitchen after Morton County was moved to the "orange/high risk" level of ND Smart Restart guidelines, Executive Director Patti Regan said. The organization reached out to a restaurant and another church but could not find a space for volunteers to prepare food.

Regan said AID Inc. still planned to distribute food baskets to those in need. The baskets did not contain a typical Thanksgiving meal, though Starion Bank donated some frozen turkeys that were given out.

"To be honest, there is more than just one meal a year people have to prepare," Regan said.

Ministry on the Margins in Bismarck has postponed its Thanksgiving until it is safe for people to gather again, according to founder Sister Kathleen Atkinson. Whenever the meal is held, it will include "all the traditional trimmings and decorations," she said.