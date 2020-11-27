Local groups adapt Thanksgiving meals for pandemic

Community Thanksgiving meals in Bismarck-Mandan took a different shape this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AID Inc. and Ministry on the Margins called off their community Thanksgiving meals this week, while other local organizations stepped up to feed residents.
AID Inc. had planned to serve a to-go Thanksgiving dinner out of First Lutheran Church in Mandan, where the meal has been held in the past, but was told volunteers could no longer use the church's kitchen after Morton County was moved to the "orange/high risk" level of ND Smart Restart guidelines, Executive Director Patti Regan said. The organization reached out to a restaurant and another church but could not find a space for volunteers to prepare food.
Regan said AID Inc. still planned to distribute food baskets to those in need. The baskets did not contain a typical Thanksgiving meal, though Starion Bank donated some frozen turkeys that were given out.
"To be honest, there is more than just one meal a year people have to prepare," Regan said.
Ministry on the Margins in Bismarck has postponed its Thanksgiving until it is safe for people to gather again, according to founder Sister Kathleen Atkinson. Whenever the meal is held, it will include "all the traditional trimmings and decorations," she said.
The Banquet and Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck both served meals on Thanksgiving.
Heaven's Helpers Executive Director Mark Meier said the cafe opened this year because other organizations had to cancel. The cafe typically is closed on Thanksgiving, but this year it planned to serve "grandma's turkey dinner soup," which will include turkey and potatoes, alongside lobster bisque, sandwiches and pies. The dining room was open.
"We're going to continue to do what we do every day, but with a Thanksgiving twist," Meier said.
The Banquet served dinner in its dining room, and community members also could get their meals to go, Executive Director Karla Eisenbiesz said. Masks were provided, and the dining room was expected to be at 25% capacity. Great Plains Food Bank and businesses such as Walmart donated the food, and enough volunteers signed up to help.
