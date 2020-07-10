Lincoln motorcyclist killed in crash in Mandan

A crash in Mandan involving a motorcycle and a car has killed a 54-year-old Lincoln man. 

Motorcycle driver Darren Becher was taken to a hospital after the crash in the 4600 block of Memorial Highway shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, and he later died from his injuries, according to police.

The car was driven by Jolene Causer, 34, of Richardton.

The crash is under investigation by the Mandan Police Department with assistance from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

 

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

