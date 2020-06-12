Larsen advances for District 34 Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mandan-area voters chose small business owner Doug Larsen over former North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Al Anderson, whom party faithful endorsed, for the Republican nomination for District 34 Senate.

Longtime Rep. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan, chose not to seek another term. Larsen beat Anderson with about 57% of the vote. He'll face Democrat Adam Michal in November for the Senate seat.

Larsen attributed his success to a consistent message and hard work, knocking on more than 2,500 doors for 39 days, beginning May 1 when the governor lifted business restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Larsen said he likes to think people voted for him rather than against what he called “outside interference” in the race, pointing to prolific mailers and Gov. Doug Burgum’s “blatant money droppings” to the Dakota Leadership PAC, which opposed some fellow Republicans. Burgum also gave $1,500 to Anderson.

“I think our district at least answered, ‘Well, we don’t want that here in North Dakota,’” Larsen said.

Anderson did not immediately return a phone message for comment.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

