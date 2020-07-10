Judge rules quadruple homicide case will stay in Morton County

A judge has ruled that a quadruple homicide trial can move forward in Morton County but also left room for suspect Chad Isaak to seek a change of venue at a later date.
Pretrial news coverage in the case has not been unfair or biased, and the arguments Isaak's attorneys presented in an effort to have the trial moved out of Morton County did not show it would be impossible to select an impartial jury, South Central District Judge David Reich said in a ruling dated July 1.
Isaak, 46, is charged with four counts of murder in the April 2019 deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, who were married. Authorities have not commented on a possible motive. Isaak's trial is scheduled to start Nov. 30.
Isaak attorney Rob Quick argued at a hearing last week that extensive and prejudicial media coverage would make it impossible for Isaak to get a fair trial in Morton County. He also said that waiting until jury selection to move the trial to another county would cause significant delays, which would be compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some counties in the state also can offer three times more potential jurors.
Nothing in the news articles submitted by the defense suggest unfair bias or prejudice against Isaak, Reich ruled.
“Many of the articles simply report, factually, what has occurred throughout the investigation,” he said.
Isaak also did not establish that Facebook comments and posts about the case were made by Morton County residents or that they were the views of all residents of the county, the judge added.
Reich agreed with Quick and Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter that a juror questionnaire is appropriate in the case.
The denial was not surprising, Quick said Tuesday. It was issued without prejudice, which means Isaak could again seek a change of venue after the questionnaires are returned by potential jurors.
“We’ll review the renewed motion at a later date,” Quick said.
Goter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reich granted Isaak's request to withdraw a motion in which he sought to compel the prosecution to release certain records. The motion was moot because Isaak and his attorneys later obtained the requested records by subpoena, the judge said.
