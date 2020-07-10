Judge rules quadruple homicide case will stay in Morton County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A judge has ruled that a quadruple homicide trial can move forward in Morton County but also left room for suspect Chad Isaak to seek a change of venue at a later date.

Pretrial news coverage in the case has not been unfair or biased, and the arguments Isaak's attorneys presented in an effort to have the trial moved out of Morton County did not show it would be impossible to select an impartial jury, South Central District Judge David Reich said in a ruling dated July 1.

Isaak, 46, is charged with four counts of murder in the April 2019 deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, who were married. Authorities have not commented on a possible motive. Isaak's trial is scheduled to start Nov. 30.

Isaak attorney Rob Quick argued at a hearing last week that extensive and prejudicial media coverage would make it impossible for Isaak to get a fair trial in Morton County. He also said that waiting until jury selection to move the trial to another county would cause significant delays, which would be compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some counties in the state also can offer three times more potential jurors.