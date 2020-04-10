Job Service North Dakota accepts new claim types

Job Service North Dakota is accepting new unemployment claim types under the CARES Act.
The new programs are:
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation provides 13 weeks of benefits to people who have exhausted regular unemployment benefits and have not returned to work.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is for independent contractors, gig workers, self-employed people, business owners and people ineligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits
- Pandemic Unemployment Compensation automatically provides for an additional $600 to each unemployment benefit payment made to all claimants of regular or pandemic-related unemployment programs.
Claims will be accepted, though the U.S. Department of Labor has told states not to process or pay benefits until rules and guidance are issued within the next week. Applicants can learn more at jobsnd.com.
