Internal Revenue Service cautions about fraud

The IRS is cautioning people to be alert for scams related to federal economic impact payments.

For most Americans, the federal aid will be a direct deposit into a bank account. People or groups who have traditionally received tax refunds via paper check will receive their economic impact payment that way.

“The existence of a deadly national pandemic will not stop criminals seeking to capitalize on the fears and difficulties faced by the public, as they try to line their own pockets by stealing your money or your personal information,” said Karl Stiften, special agent in charge of the St. Louis field office of IRS Criminal Investigation.

Scammers might try to get people to sign over their check to them or use this as an opportunity to get people to supposedly “verify” their filing information in order to receive money, and then use the personal information at a later date to file false tax returns in an identity theft scheme.

Stiften reminds people not to give out bank account or other personal information, and to hang up on scammers who call. People also should ignore and delete texts and emails claiming to be able to speed up the payment, and they should not click on links.