Group launches business survey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lewis & Clark Regional Development Council has rolled out an online survey to measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in a 10-county region of central North Dakota.

The 19-question survey is at lcdgroup.org/covid19impact and is available through Sept. 30.

“The economic fallout from the pandemic demands a coordinated and strategic approach,” Executive Director Brent Ekstrom said. “Lewis and Clark RDC has the infrastructure and capabilities to bring businesses, lenders, economic development groups along with city, county, and tribal leaders together to address these unique challenges.”

The group is a federally designated economic district comprising Burleigh, Morton, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0