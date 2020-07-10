Govs hold off late push from Chiefs, cap holiday sweep

Cru Walker and Ben Patton didn't have pinpoint command on the mound for the Govs, but it didn't matter much.
Walker allowed just one run on three hits over 4 1/3 innings on Saturday after Patton came within two outs of a complete game on Friday as the Govs took both holiday games from the Chiefs in Mandan.
Walker and Patton each issued seven walks in their outings, but allowed little else as the Govs won 6-1 on Friday at 10-5 on Saturday at Memorial Ballpark.
"I couldn't locate as well as I'd like to, but my curveball was working when I needed it," said Walker, who will be a senior at Legacy High in the fall.
Neither game counted in the statewide Class AA standings, but there's never a lack of meaning in a Bismarck vs. Mandan matchup.
"It's fun to pitch in games like that. You know when we play in Mandan, it's going to be a good atmosphere," said Walker, who had six strikeouts in his 4 1/3 innings. "It's a cross town rival so you always want to show out and play your best."
The Govs, who improved to 11-6 on the season with the two wins, scored five in the top of the third and led 10-1 heading into the last of the seventh. Colton Schulte led Bismarck's 13-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Jack Johnson and Isaac Pegors added two knocks each. Nick Hinsz stole four bases and scored twice.
Down 10-1, the Chiefs rallied for four runs in their last at bat and had the tying run in the on-deck circle before the uprising ended.
"Both Ben and Cru had really good stuff," Govs coach Mike Skytland said. "They got us deep into the game and gave us a chance to win."
Slowing down the streaking Chiefs is no small feat. Mandan (10-15) had won eight of its last nine games before Friday.
"Mandan's been playing well, no question about it," Skytland said. "They were swinging the bats really well in Minot last weekend, so to be able to hold them down for the most part the last two days, that's a credit to our pitching and our defense."
The Chiefs had 11 hits in Saturday's game after being held to just one by Patton on Friday, but they were forced to play uphill both games.
"We've had some early- and mid-game struggles, and that happens sometimes when you're playing a lot of young guys against quality teams," said Chiefs coach Jake Kincaid. "It was nice to see us show some fight late. Obviously, some of the pressure was off, but we were able to string some good at bats together and make it interesting."
Isaac Huettl banged out three hits in four at bats for the Chiefs, who scored 69 runs in their 8-1 stretch.
"We like what we have. As the kids have gotten more comfortable, we've seen a lot of really good things the last couple of weeks," Kincaid said. "We have a lot of kids experiencing Double-A baseball for the first team. Against these caliber of teams, there just aren't any nights off. But we've seen the progress and that's really encouraging."
Blake Arenz and Ben Kleinknecht each had two hits for the Chiefs, who head into a mid-summer break. They're off until hosting Williston July 13 at 5:30 p.m.
The Govs also got a little down time before heading to Minot for two counters on Thursday against the Vistas.
"We kind of look at the season in thirds," Skytland said. "I think this little break we have here now will be good for us. We've learned a lot about our team. They've learned a lot about themselves and I think we're ready for a good second-half push."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
