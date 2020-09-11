Free school meals offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public school systems in Mandan and Bismarck have announced that they will serve all students free meals through December or until federal funding runs out.

The free meals are for all students, regardless of income level. The program does not include ala carte items.

The effort is being funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income-eligible families in Bismarck-Mandan are still encouraged to fill out forms for free or reduced school meals, as the special funding is temporary.

For a Mandan Public Schools application, go to https://www.mandan.k12.nd.us/child-nutrition-3c4146f8.

