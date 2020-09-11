 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free school meals offered

Free school meals offered

{{featured_button_text}}

The public school systems in Mandan and Bismarck have announced that they will serve all students free meals through December or until federal funding runs out.

The free meals are for all students, regardless of income level. The program does not include ala carte items.

The effort is being funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income-eligible families in Bismarck-Mandan are still encouraged to fill out forms for free or reduced school meals, as the special funding is temporary.

For a Mandan Public Schools application, go to https://www.mandan.k12.nd.us/child-nutrition-3c4146f8.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News