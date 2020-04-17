Flood insurance grace period extended

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is encouraging renters, homeowners, farmers and business owners to take advantage of a recently announced flood insurance renewal grace period extension.

National Flood Insurance Program customers are being given a grace period of 120 days rather than 30 to renew their policies after they expire. The extension applies to policies with an expiration date between Feb. 13 and June 15.

“This extension should give NFIP policyholders some peace of mind and allow them extra time to renew their policies, ensuring they are covered should a flood loss occur,” Godfread said.

The flood insurance program is managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. For more information, consumers can contact their insurance agent, the NFIP at floodsmart.gov or 877-336-2627, or the North Dakota Insurance Department at insurance.nd.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0