Flickertails sweep Bull Moose

The Mandan Flickertails swept the Bismarck Bull Moose 4-2 and 7-2 in a Northwoods League doubleheader on Saturday.

A pair of two-run innings propelled the Mandan team in the opener, while a five-run frame was the difference in the nightcap at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The two wins leveled the Flickertails’ record at 3-3.

The Flickertails needed just six hits to score their four runs in the opening game.

Jeffrey Elkins went 2-for-3, including a bases-loaded walk. Jackson Loftin also had a bases-loaded walk. Loftin, who plays college baseball at Sam Houston State, reached base four times. He singled twice and walked twice.

Winning pitcher Mason Philley fanned five Bull Moose batters in three innings. Clark Candiotti started for the Flickertails and tossed four scoreless frames.

David Melfi went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run for the Bull Moose. Torin Montgomery and Elijah Brum also had a pair of hits.

Bull Moose pitchers combined to strike out 14 Flickertail batters in eight innings of work.

Down 1-0 in the second game, the Flickertails hung five runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning.