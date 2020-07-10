Flickertail pitchers notch 17 whiffs

Mandan Flickertails pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts in a 10-2 win over the Bismarck Bull Moose on Sunday.

Clark Candiotti fanned 11 Bull Moose batters in his six innings to earn the win for the Flickertails, who improved to 11-4 in Northwoods League play.

The Flickertails scored 10 runs despite having just five hits. They also drew 11 walks. Ben Rushing went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Collin Hopkins had three RBIs.

Paxton Miller, a Legacy High grad and U-Mary pitcher, was charged with the loss for the Bull Moose.

