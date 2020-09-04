FEMA approves ND funding for Lost Wages Assistance Program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved North Dakota to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance Program, established last month by President Donald Trump.

FEMA is authorized to use up to $44 billion in disaster funds to supplement lost wages of people unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The payment assistance follows the July 31 expiration of federal pandemic unemployment benefits of $600 per week. Congress was unable to reach agreement for extending or replacing the aid.

Eligible claimants must have been unemployed the first three weeks of August due to the pandemic. The federal funding would cover about 17,600 North Dakota claimants, at about $15 million, before running out. The assistance offers $300 a week for three weeks for those eligible.

Job Service North Dakota expects payments to go out by mid-September.

