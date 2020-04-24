Feds, North Dakota U.S. Attorney warn about scams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Federal authorities, including North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, are warning about scammers looking to steal personal information and money through the cover of economic impact payments, or stimulus checks, sent to taxpayers.

In a joint statement Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations’ St. Louis Field Office urged the public to follow guidance to prevent fraud, such as hanging up on callers and deleting messages asking to verify personal information.

The IRS will not call about payment details. Go only to IRS.gov for official information.

“The global pandemic has created opportunities for fraudulent schemes that attempt to pray on uncertainty,” Wrigley said. “But this much is certain: law enforcement remains committed to public safety and we need the public to partner with us by following the simple IRS guidance for protecting privacy and guarding against fraud.”

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem also has warned about pandemic scams related to charities, medical equipment, treatments and stimulus checks.

