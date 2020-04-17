Federal Aviation Administration allocates aid for North Dakota airports

Federal Aviation Administration allocates aid for North Dakota airports

{{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Aviation Administration will provide more than $85 million in aid to 53 North Dakota airports, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Tuesday.

The aid is part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act rescue package, passed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The money is to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue from declined passenger traffic and other business.

The money is available for airport capital expenditures and airport operating expenses such as payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

Bismarck Municipal Airport will receive $20.3 million. Mandan Municipal Airport will receive $30,000. Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport will receive $1.1 million.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News