Federal Aviation Administration allocates aid for North Dakota airports

The Federal Aviation Administration will provide more than $85 million in aid to 53 North Dakota airports, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Tuesday.

The aid is part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act rescue package, passed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The money is to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue from declined passenger traffic and other business.

The money is available for airport capital expenditures and airport operating expenses such as payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

Bismarck Municipal Airport will receive $20.3 million. Mandan Municipal Airport will receive $30,000. Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport will receive $1.1 million.

