Federal aid flows into North Dakota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More federal aid is flowing into North Dakota to help pay for the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Transit Administration has awarded $34 million to the state of North Dakota, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D. The money is through the CARES Act.

The money announced last week "will help ensure that our state’s transportation systems are prepared and able to respond,” Hoeven said in a statement.

The state is getting about $18 million, Fargo about $8 million, Bismarck $3.7 million and Grand Forks $3.4 million. Tribes also are getting grants: Standing Rock, $426,000; Spirit Lake, $369,000; and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, $191,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0