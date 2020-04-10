Federal aid flows into North Dakota

More federal aid is flowing into North Dakota to help pay for the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Federal Transit Administration has awarded $34 million to the state of North Dakota, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D. The money is through the CARES Act.
The money announced last week "will help ensure that our state’s transportation systems are prepared and able to respond,” Hoeven said in a statement.
The state is getting about $18 million, Fargo about $8 million, Bismarck $3.7 million and Grand Forks $3.4 million. Tribes also are getting grants: Standing Rock, $426,000; Spirit Lake, $369,000; and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, $191,000.
