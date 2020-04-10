Federal aid flows into North Dakota

Federal aid flows into North Dakota

{{featured_button_text}}

More federal aid is flowing into North Dakota to help pay for the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Transit Administration has awarded $34 million to the state of North Dakota, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D. The money is through the CARES Act.

The money announced last week "will help ensure that our state’s transportation systems are prepared and able to respond,” Hoeven said in a statement.

The state is getting about $18 million, Fargo about $8 million, Bismarck $3.7 million and Grand Forks $3.4 million. Tribes also are getting grants: Standing Rock, $426,000; Spirit Lake, $369,000; and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, $191,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News