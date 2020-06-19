Fatal crash at Mandan airport involved homebuilt plane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Saturday's fatal plane crash at the Mandan Municipal Airport occurred after takeoff, and the homebuilt aircraft burned and was destroyed in the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday.

Police on Thursday identified the pilot as Joel Pfliger, 57, of Stanton. Mandan Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said officers held off on releasing his name until an autopsy was completed and they received confirmation from the medical examiner's office.

The pilot was the only person on board the small aircraft that crashed about 1:45 p.m. Saturday off the airport runway. Pfliger died at the scene.

An obituary for Pfliger said the plan crashed during routine takeoff. A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday at the family farm near Stanton. The obituary said he loved farming and worked as a mechanical engineer for Dakota Gasification Company near Beulah for 24 years until retiring in 2012.

The aircraft was a Van's RV-8, FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro said. The plane is a two-seat, single-engine aircraft made for aerobatics that is built from a kit, according to the Van's Aircraft website.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash. Mandan Airport Manager Jim Lawler declined to comment on the crash.

