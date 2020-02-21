Farming and Ranching for the Bottom Line Conference slated

The Area 4 Research Farm, Menoken Farm, soil conservation districts, North Dakota State University, Bismarck State College, and U.S. Department of Agriculture have developed their fifth annual Farming & Ranching for the Bottom Line workshop at the Bismarck State College National Energy Center in Bismarck.

Keynote presentations by Dr. Fred Provenza, professor emeritus of behavioral ecology at Utah State University, will be “Mending Broken Linkages: Soil, Plants, Herbivores, & Humans” and “Let Feed and Food Be Our Medicine.” Also focusing on the theme will be “Links Between Land Management and Food Quality” by Dr. Andrea Clemensen, research biologist at the Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory; “USDA Soil Health/Human Health Project” by Dr. Mike Grusak, director of the Edward T. Schafer Agricultural Research Center; and “The NDSU Agribiome Initiative” by Dr. Greg Lardy, NDSU vice president for agriculture and Dr. John McEvoy, NDSU microbiological sciences chair.

“Weather Crystal Ball” will be presented by Laura Edwards, South Dakota state climatologist, and “Rain, Rust, and Ruts: Is There a Silver Lining to 2019?” will be presented by Dr. Mark Liebig, Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory research soil scientist.