Farm aid signup deadline Friday

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers and ranchers that Friday is the deadline to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The program is providing up to $16 billion in direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.

The aid is coming from two funding sources: $9.5 billion through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and $6.5 billion through the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.

“FSA offers several options for farmers and ranchers to apply for CFAP, including a call center where employees can answer your questions and help you get started on your application,” Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce said in a statement.

For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.

