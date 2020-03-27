Family Wellness in Mandan to remain closed

Family Wellness in Mandan and the Missouri Valley YMCA in Bismarck will remain closed until the governor rescinds his executive order.
“We are doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We are all working together to protect the most vulnerable among us and will always have the health and safety of our members in mind,” said Taija Bohn, Family Wellness Director.
For the most current updates and information, visit the Family Wellness website at http://www.familywellnessbisman.org or the YMCA website at http://www.bismarckymca.org.
