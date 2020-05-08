Family Wellness in Mandan reopens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Family Wellness in Mandan began a phased reopening on Wednesday.

Gov. Doug Burgum's executive order temporarily closing fitness centers and other businesses due to the coronavirus outbreak expired last week. Family Wellness is preparing the facility to meet new operating protocol developed by the state and industry groups.

That includes spacing working equipment, limiting access to congregate areas, conducting wellness screenings of staff, training for cleaning and sanitizing efforts, and providing hand sanitizer and wipe dispensers.

The following areas opened Wednesday: strength/cardio areas, walking/running track and online virtual group fitness classes. The facility will close at 9 p.m. weeknights to allow more time for cleaning.

The following areas will remain closed: gymnasiums, group fitness studios, child watch and locker rooms. They will be reopened over the coming weeks, according to the facility that's a partnership between Sanford Health and the Missouri Valley Family YMCA.

More information and updates are available at the Family Wellness website: familywellnessbisman.org.

