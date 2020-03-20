Family Wellness in Mandan closes

Family Wellness in Mandan has closed and potentially plans to reopen on April 1.
As the date nears, Family Wellness and the Y may reassess the potential reopen date.
“The health and well-being of our community is our priority, and we want to make sure we are doing our part to keep everyone as safe as possible. This decision is in the best interest of our members and our community,” said Taija Bohn, Family Wellness Director.
For the most current updates and information, visit the Family Wellness website at http://www.familywellnessbisman.org.