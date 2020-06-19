Efforts to tweak nursing home reopening plan having mixed results

The state has declined to lessen the amount of time required for a facility to move from Phase One to Phase Three because it’s based on the amount of time required between rounds of testing, according to Peterson. Burgum on Tuesday said the guidance was developed "with clinical oversight," and Sanford has said previously that the time required between testing rounds in North Dakota is already less than in some other states.

As of Tuesday, 152 facilities had been approved to move into the first phase of reopening, and all facilities will have undergone two rounds of testing by the end of the week, according to Burgum.

The governor on Tuesday announced a pilot project at the Augusta Place senior living facility in Bismarck under which family members can be tested at the facility and, if negative, can meet indoors with a resident for up to one week from the testing date.

"We understand there's risk here, but we're bringing the risk down for family members with this trial testing to the same rate of risk that we are when we have health care workers entering the facilities," Burgum said.