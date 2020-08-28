DOT call center expanded

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has expanded its call center to decrease phone call wait times for driver's license customers.
“Our staff continues to work every day to meet customer demand; however we face an unprecedented workload,” Deputy Director for Driver Safety Robin Rehbor said in a statement. “This move was necessary to free up resources and allow our employees to focus on processing driver license renewals."
All renewals for driver's licenses that expired March 1 or later have been extended and will follow a phased schedule. The deadline for vehicle registrations remains Aug. 31. The renewal deadline for driver's licenses is:
Licenses that expired in March, April or May -- Sept. 30.
Licenses that expired in June -- Oct. 31.
Licenses that expired or will expire in July, August, September or October -- Nov. 30.
Licenses that expire in November and December -- Dec. 31.
To schedule an appointment, go to dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has extended the Real ID deadline to October 2021. Only customers renewing a North Dakota driver's license at this time will be able to obtain a Real ID during their scheduled appointment.
For more information, go to www.dot.nd.gov.
