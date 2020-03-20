Don’t let containment ponds overflow

With high water tables going into last fall and high water content in the snowpack this winter, spring thaw likely will cause issues for North Dakota livestock owners who have dirty-water containment ponds and manure stacking areas.

As the spring thaw continues, inspecting the dirty-water containment ponds daily is going to be important.

“Producers must maintain 2 feet of freeboard to accommodate a 24-hour, 25-year storm event in their ponds,” advises Mary Keena, Extension livestock environmental management specialist based at North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center. “If a pond is level with or measuring in the freeboard area, producers must pump the pond.”

Rachel Strommen, environmental scientist at the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, says, “If your manure management dirty-water containment pond looks like it is going to overtop, is showing signs of major bank erosion or is being encroached upon by floodwaters, calling the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Quality, and reporting these issues before they happen is the best plan of action.”

She says producers who must pump their ponds back to 2 feet of freeboard should apply the containment water to cropland or pastureland as soon as the ground thaws.